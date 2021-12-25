Focus Graphite (CVE:FMS) Trading Down 6.7%

Shares of Focus Graphite Inc. (CVE:FMS) fell 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 104,305 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 966,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.09 million and a P/E ratio of -6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.08.

Focus Graphite Company Profile (CVE:FMS)

Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Lac Knife property in which it holds 100% interests that consists of 57 claims covering an area of 29,863 hectares located in the CÃ´te Nord region of QuÃ©bec.

