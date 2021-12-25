Frax Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges (FRAX)

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Frax has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion and approximately $36.22 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Frax has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Frax coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00055614 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,024.35 or 0.07895240 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,933.51 or 0.99924673 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00053799 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.44 or 0.00071493 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00008236 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Frax

Frax’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,620,574,682 coins. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

