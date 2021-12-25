freenet AG (FRA:FNTN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

freenet AG (FRA:FNTN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €23.64 ($26.56).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FNTN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($24.72) price objective on freenet in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €25.50 ($28.65) price objective on freenet in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($32.58) price objective on freenet in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays set a €27.00 ($30.34) price objective on freenet in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($21.35) price objective on freenet in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

freenet stock traded up €0.20 ($0.22) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €23.18 ($26.04). The company had a trading volume of 292,737 shares. freenet has a 1 year low of €3.22 ($3.62) and a 1 year high of €32.92 ($36.99). The business has a fifty day moving average of €22.69 and a 200 day moving average of €21.70.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

