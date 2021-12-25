Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Shares Sold by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA lessened its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FMS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 9,624 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,794,000 after buying an additional 9,333 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

FMS has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. HSBC assumed coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $32.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.25. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $29.71 and a fifty-two week high of $43.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.46 and a 200 day moving average of $36.77.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 5.28%. Analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

