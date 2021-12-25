Front Row Advisors LLC Buys 150 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MEDP. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the first quarter worth about $99,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 6,709.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 36,700 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 22.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Medpace by 1.2% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,639,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Medpace by 16.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Medpace alerts:

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $223.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $214.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.83. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.15 and a beta of 1.32. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.74 and a 1-year high of $231.00.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $295.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.55 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 197 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.29, for a total value of $41,427.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 38,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total transaction of $8,590,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,296 shares of company stock worth $47,989,495 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.