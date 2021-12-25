Front Row Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,327 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for 1.4% of Front Row Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $540.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,620.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total value of $2,224,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,218 shares of company stock worth $6,249,652. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $472.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $534.30.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $550.37 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $566.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $522.26 and a 200-day moving average of $462.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $244.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.32, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.17%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

