Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) VP Sells $28,240.00 in Stock

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) VP Jacob F. Filene sold 2,000 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total value of $28,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ ULCC opened at $14.29 on Friday. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.62 and a 52 week high of $22.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.94 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Frontier Group by 7.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Frontier Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 305,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Frontier Group during the second quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Frontier Group during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Frontier Group during the second quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ULCC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Frontier Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Frontier Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Frontier Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

