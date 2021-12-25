Frontier Investment Corp Units’ Lock-Up Period Set To End on December 28th (OTCMKTS:FICVU)

Frontier Investment Corp Units’ (OTCMKTS:FICVU) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, December 28th. Frontier Investment Corp Units had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on July 1st. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

OTCMKTS:FICVU opened at $9.82 on Friday. Frontier Investment Corp Units has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $10.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.90.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Frontier Investment Corp Units in the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Frontier Investment Corp Units in the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Frontier Investment Corp Units in the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Investment Corp Units during the third quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Investment Corp Units during the third quarter worth $398,000.

Frontier Investment Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

