FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) will post $1.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for FTI Consulting’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00. FTI Consulting reported earnings of $1.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that FTI Consulting will report full-year earnings of $6.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.63 to $6.69. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.17 to $7.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for FTI Consulting.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $702.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.03 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 17.52%. FTI Consulting’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 46.7% during the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,262,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $574,164,000 after buying an additional 1,357,778 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.4% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,800,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,225,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,106,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $424,334,000 after purchasing an additional 39,684 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 11.1% during the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,366,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,110,000 after purchasing an additional 137,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 13.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 973,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,950,000 after purchasing an additional 113,134 shares in the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FCN traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $150.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,608. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 0.39. FTI Consulting has a one year low of $105.07 and a one year high of $154.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $146.53 and its 200-day moving average is $141.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FTI Consulting (FCN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.