fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Shares Purchased by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,634 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in fuboTV were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FUBO. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the second quarter worth $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the second quarter worth $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the third quarter worth $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 9,530.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the second quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.61% of the company’s stock.

Get fuboTV alerts:

In other news, CEO David Gandler sold 50,000 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $1,723,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FUBO. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on fuboTV in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on fuboTV in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barrington Research lowered fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.56.

NYSE:FUBO opened at $17.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. fuboTV Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.64 and a 12 month high of $57.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 3.03.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.06. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 48.14% and a negative net margin of 85.46%. The company had revenue of $156.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.49 million. Equities analysts anticipate that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

About fuboTV

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO).

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.