Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fury Gold Mines Limited is an exploration and development company. It principally explores for gold. The company’s prime project includes Eau Claire project and Committee Bay gold project. Fury Gold Mines Limited is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.20 price target on shares of Fury Gold Mines in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of FURY stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.69. 218,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,765. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average of $0.84. Fury Gold Mines has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $1.85. The company has a market cap of $86.76 million, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.22.

Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fury Gold Mines will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FURY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Fury Gold Mines by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 12,782 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Fury Gold Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Fury Gold Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Fury Gold Mines by 164.6% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 85,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 52,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fury Gold Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

About Fury Gold Mines

Fury Gold Mines Ltd. is junior exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It holds interest in Committee Bay, Eau Claire, Éléonore South JV, Gibson MacQuoid, and Homestake Ridge projects. The company was founded on June 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

