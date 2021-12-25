Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Lowered to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Futu from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BOCOM International cut Futu from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. CLSA began coverage on Futu in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Futu in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Futu from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Futu presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $164.21.

Get Futu alerts:

NASDAQ:FUTU opened at $40.90 on Tuesday. Futu has a 12 month low of $34.11 and a 12 month high of $204.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.97.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by ($2.76). Futu had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 42.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Futu will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Futu by 3.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 172,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,664,000 after purchasing an additional 5,062 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Futu by 22.0% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Futu in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,417,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Futu by 93.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 69,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,308,000 after acquiring an additional 33,468 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Futu by 223.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 13,023 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.