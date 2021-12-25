FY2021 EPS Estimates for Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Raised by Analyst

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) – Analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Equinox Gold in a report issued on Monday, December 20th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.14. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Equinox Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on EQX. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$12.75 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Equinox Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. CIBC boosted their target price on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equinox Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.22.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EQX opened at $6.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Equinox Gold has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $11.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.13.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $245.13 million for the quarter. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 48.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQX. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equinox Gold in the second quarter worth about $36,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 102.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 11,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 5,580 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.95% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

