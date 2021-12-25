FY2021 EPS Estimates for Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Reduced by Piper Sandler

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Precision Drilling in a research note issued on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($8.82) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($8.22). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.89) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.79) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by ($1.56). The business had revenue of $253.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.66 million. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 21.12% and a negative return on equity of 14.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.60) earnings per share.

PDS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$66.00 price target on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday, October 8th. TD Securities raised Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Precision Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Precision Drilling presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.91.

Shares of NYSE:PDS opened at $34.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $462.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.05 and its 200-day moving average is $36.51. Precision Drilling has a 1 year low of $15.60 and a 1 year high of $50.42.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDS. Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,860,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,410,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Precision Drilling during the second quarter valued at $931,000. SG Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Precision Drilling by 109.5% during the third quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 49,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 25,920 shares during the period. Finally, Verdad Advisers LP bought a new position in Precision Drilling during the second quarter valued at $4,170,000. 39.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

