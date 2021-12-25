FY2021 EPS Estimates for Quipt Home Medical Corp. Lowered by Colliers Securities (CVE:QIP)

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (CVE:QIP) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Quipt Home Medical in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 22nd. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.41) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.24). Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

