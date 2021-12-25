FY2022 EPS Estimates for Allakos Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Allakos in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($4.65) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($5.83). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Allakos’ FY2023 earnings at ($4.83) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.38) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.92) EPS.

ALLK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. William Blair downgraded shares of Allakos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Allakos from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen downgraded shares of Allakos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Allakos from $122.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.69.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLK opened at $10.45 on Friday. Allakos has a 1-year low of $8.44 and a 1-year high of $157.98. The company has a market cap of $567.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.68.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.04).

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLK. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allakos in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Allakos during the second quarter worth $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Allakos by 177.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Allakos during the second quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allakos during the first quarter worth $142,000. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven P. James sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $432,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 34.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

