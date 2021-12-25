Galena Mining Limited (ASX:G1A) Insider Buys A$20,000.00 in Stock

Galena Mining Limited (ASX:G1A) insider Neville Gardiner purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.20 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,000.00 ($14,184.40).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.01, a current ratio of 29.93 and a quick ratio of 29.85.
About Galena Mining
