General L.P. Standard Buys 5,746 Shares of MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) Stock

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) major shareholder General L.P. Standard purchased 5,746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.19 per share, for a total transaction of $24,075.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

General L.P. Standard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 21st, General L.P. Standard purchased 26,977 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.21 per share, for a total transaction of $113,573.17.

Shares of MediaCo stock opened at $4.12 on Friday. MediaCo Holding Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.49 and a 12-month high of $17.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.06.

MediaCo (NASDAQ:MDIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.82 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in MediaCo by 71.2% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 11,806 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MediaCo by 117.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 14,194 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in MediaCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in MediaCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

MediaCo Company Profile

MediaCo Holding Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Outdoor Advertising. The Radio segment engages in the operation of WQHT-FM and WBLS-FM radio stations in the New York City metropolitan area. The Outdoor Advertising segment operates advertising displays, such as bulletins, posters, and digital billboards primarily in Kentucky, West Virginia, Florida, and Georgia.

