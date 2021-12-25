GoByte (GBX) Market Capitalization Achieves $290,877.11

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 25th. During the last seven days, GoByte has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar. One GoByte coin can currently be bought for about $0.0304 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges. GoByte has a total market cap of $290,877.11 and approximately $3.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000025 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000471 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 3,195.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoByte Coin Profile

GBX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network . GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

GoByte Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

