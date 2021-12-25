Gouverneur Bancorp (GOVB) & Its Rivals Head-To-Head Review

Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS: GOVB) is one of 118 public companies in the “Federal savings institutions” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Gouverneur Bancorp to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gouverneur Bancorp and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Gouverneur Bancorp $6.56 million $1.07 million 16.98 Gouverneur Bancorp Competitors $814.41 million $82.32 million -10.32

Gouverneur Bancorp’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Gouverneur Bancorp. Gouverneur Bancorp is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Gouverneur Bancorp and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gouverneur Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Gouverneur Bancorp Competitors 396 1677 1415 87 2.33

As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies have a potential upside of 8.36%. Given Gouverneur Bancorp’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Gouverneur Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Dividends

Gouverneur Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Gouverneur Bancorp pays out 45.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.7% and pay out 26.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Gouverneur Bancorp has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gouverneur Bancorp’s competitors have a beta of 0.61, meaning that their average share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Gouverneur Bancorp and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gouverneur Bancorp 16.26% N/A N/A Gouverneur Bancorp Competitors 19.28% 8.25% 0.94%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.8% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of Gouverneur Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Gouverneur Bancorp competitors beat Gouverneur Bancorp on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Gouverneur Bancorp Company Profile

Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Gouverneur Savings & Loan Association. It is a federally chartered savings and loan association offering a variety of banking products and services to individuals and businesses in its primary market area in southern St. Lawrence and northern Lewis and Jefferson Counties in New York State. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Gouverneur, NY.

