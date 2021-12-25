Granite Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,346 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned 0.46% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $29,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,500,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,330,000 after purchasing an additional 24,333 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,101,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,799,000 after purchasing an additional 20,343 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 900,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,941,000 after purchasing an additional 24,555 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 791,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,596,000 after purchasing an additional 103,584 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 761,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,163,000 after acquiring an additional 118,294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INSP. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $238.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.60.

In related news, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $5,397,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $239.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of -137.46 and a beta of 1.66. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.18 and a 52-week high of $286.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.42.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.23. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 23.45% and a negative return on equity of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $61.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inspire Medical Systems Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

Featured Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.