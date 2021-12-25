Granite Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Granite Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 995,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,657 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned 0.58% of Univar Solutions worth $23,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNVR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Univar Solutions by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,316,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $373,421,000 after buying an additional 264,093 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Univar Solutions by 22.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,386,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,360,000 after buying an additional 2,427,871 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Univar Solutions by 9.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,187,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,081,000 after buying an additional 362,189 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Univar Solutions by 35.5% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 3,618,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,198,000 after buying an additional 947,757 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Univar Solutions by 4.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,822,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,815,000 after buying an additional 127,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Univar Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

UNVR opened at $27.40 on Friday. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.29 and a 52-week high of $29.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.32 and its 200-day moving average is $25.33.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.19. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Univar Solutions news, SVP Jennifer Mcintyre sold 50,391 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $1,427,577.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Powell sold 22,883 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $618,069.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

