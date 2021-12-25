Granite Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Granite Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,153 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $26,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of J. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 170.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 116.2% in the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on J shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.89.

Shares of NYSE J opened at $137.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.05 and a 52 week high of $149.55.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Jacobs Engineering Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total transaction of $14,392,196.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $10,738,851.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

Further Reading: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.