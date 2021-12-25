Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $21.12 Million Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Granite Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,623 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $21,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 0.8% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 291,304 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $159,302,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 7.0% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the second quarter valued at about $1,377,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 42.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $781,591,000 after buying an additional 542,070 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 1.7% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,206,782 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $515,296,000 after buying an additional 20,119 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DXCM stock opened at $572.01 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.45 and a twelve month high of $659.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $586.03 and its 200-day moving average is $524.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.44 billion, a PE ratio of 109.37 and a beta of 0.80.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. DexCom had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DXCM shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on DexCom from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on DexCom from $610.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on DexCom from $515.00 to $618.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on DexCom from $520.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on DexCom from $500.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $574.44.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.84, for a total transaction of $1,943,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.22, for a total value of $3,295,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,061 shares of company stock worth $12,241,333 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

