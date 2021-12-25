Granite Investment Partners LLC Purchases 486,767 Shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) by 673.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 558,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 486,767 shares during the quarter. Montrose Environmental Group accounts for 1.1% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Montrose Environmental Group were worth $34,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEG. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 1,181.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the second quarter worth $129,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 13.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group in the third quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MEG opened at $71.63 on Friday. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.56 and a 1 year high of $80.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.82 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.68.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $132.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.31 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.16.

In other news, CEO Vijay Manthripragada sold 28,126 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.59, for a total transaction of $1,901,036.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Nasym Afsari sold 18,208 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $1,365,964.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 262,596 shares of company stock worth $17,484,734 in the last 90 days. 16.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

