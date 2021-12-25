Granite Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Granite Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 296,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,089 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned 0.42% of Terreno Realty worth $18,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 485.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Shares of TRNO stock opened at $81.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.00 and a beta of 0.60. Terreno Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.97 and a fifty-two week high of $81.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $57.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.92 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 32.60%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.78%.

TRNO has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

Featured Story: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.