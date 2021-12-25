Gravity Finance (GFI) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.59 Million

Gravity Finance (CURRENCY:GFI) traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One Gravity Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Gravity Finance has traded 65.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gravity Finance has a market cap of $1.59 million and approximately $4,222.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Gravity Finance

Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance

Buying and Selling Gravity Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gravity Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gravity Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

