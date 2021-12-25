Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$40.45.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GWO shares. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Great-West Lifeco to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Veritas Investment Research restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CSFB upped their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of TSE:GWO traded down C$0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching C$37.64. 109,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,464,165. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$37.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$37.88. Great-West Lifeco has a 1-year low of C$28.85 and a 1-year high of C$39.73. The firm has a market cap of C$35.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.02, a current ratio of 24.32 and a quick ratio of 20.95.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$17.43 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.7500003 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from Great-West Lifeco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is 49.73%.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

