Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Cut to “Sector Perform” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank downgraded shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $6.20 target price on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Grupo Santander cut Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

AVAL stock opened at $5.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.41. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a fifty-two week low of $5.07 and a fifty-two week high of $7.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.54 and a 200-day moving average of $5.63.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 11.73%. Equities analysts expect that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 151.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 10,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA engages in the provision of financial services and products. It operates through the following segments: Banco de Bogota, Banco de Occidente, Banco AV Villas, Banco Popular, Corficolombiana, and Other. The Banco de Bogota segment offers banking services and products. The Banco de Occidente segment focuses on the corporate customers, government and government-owned entities, and retail customers.

