Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.71

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.71 and traded as high as $9.76. Grupo Financiero Galicia shares last traded at $9.69, with a volume of 689,806 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.70.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 139.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 269.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a holding company, which engages in banking, insurance, and the issuance of certificates of deposit through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Banks, Ecosistema Naranja X, Insurance, Other Businesses, and Adjustments. The Banks segment includes the banking business operation results.

