GS Connect S&P GSCI Enhanced Commodity Total Return Strategy Index ETN (NYSEARCA:GCEC) Stock Price Up 13.4%

Shares of GS Connect S&P GSCI Enhanced Commodity Total Return Strategy Index ETN (NYSEARCA:GCEC) rose 13.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.71 and last traded at $18.71. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.50.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.77.

