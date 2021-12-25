Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $40.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that derives substantially all of its revenue and income from the operation of its bank subsidiary, Guaranty Bank, a Texas state bank with banking offices located in the Texas communities. The company adheres to a community banking philosophy focused on servicing and investing in the communities that comprise its market. The company emphasizes service-oriented, convenient, relationship banking, featuring individualized, quality customer service, extended banking hours and accessible locations. “

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Guaranty Bancshares from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

GNTY opened at $37.40 on Tuesday. Guaranty Bancshares has a 1-year low of $27.23 and a 1-year high of $41.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.05 million, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.46.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 31.63%. The business had revenue of $30.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Guaranty Bancshares will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.75%.

In related news, CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 6,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total transaction of $232,362.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 1,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total transaction of $71,920.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 141.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 140.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 100.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Guaranty Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Guaranty Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, P2P payments, direct deposits, personal loans auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

