GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Has $26.35 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,857 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.8% of GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $26,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. 34.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,206.38.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,938.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,696.10 and a 52-week high of $3,019.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,904.02 and its 200 day moving average is $2,753.37.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $16.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.