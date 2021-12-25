GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Lowers Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,857 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.8% of GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $26,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.7% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 635 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 18.2% during the second quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 292 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 12.7% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 16,058 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 16.2% during the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 161.2% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,695 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target for the company. Truist raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,206.38.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,938.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,696.10 and a 1-year high of $3,019.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,904.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,753.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $16.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

