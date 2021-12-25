GWM Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 6,333 American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 6.9% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 38,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,789,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in American Financial Group by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,068,000 after acquiring an additional 40,536 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,014,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $524,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,852,000. 65.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider John B. Berding sold 15,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $2,321,903.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

NYSE:AFG opened at $135.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.76. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.21 and a 1-year high of $146.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.97.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter. American Financial Group had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 14.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.29%.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

