GWM Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 11.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Nasdaq by 5.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Nasdaq by 5.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 133,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,414,000 after buying an additional 6,683 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Nasdaq by 0.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,596,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the second quarter worth about $338,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the second quarter worth about $383,000. Institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $205.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $205.61 and a 200 day moving average of $193.69. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.59 and a 12 month high of $214.96. The firm has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.05 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 19.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 31.49%.

In other news, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 1,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.76, for a total value of $351,129.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.68, for a total value of $170,993.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,087,150 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nasdaq from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Nasdaq from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Nasdaq from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.75.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

