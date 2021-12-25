GWM Advisors LLC Sells 12,550 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

GWM Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 35.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,550 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 348.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 55.5% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 99.7% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $31.30 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $40.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.71.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

