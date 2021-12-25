GWM Advisors LLC Sells 7,408 Shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

GWM Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,408 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Codexis were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. grew its position in Codexis by 4.3% during the second quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 11,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Codexis by 0.9% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Codexis by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Codexis by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 17,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Codexis by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CDXS. Cowen increased their price target on Codexis from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Codexis from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Codexis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.86.

In other news, CEO John J. Nicols sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $1,410,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Byron L. Dorgan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total value of $558,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,700. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Codexis stock opened at $33.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.16 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.41. Codexis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.55 and a twelve month high of $42.01.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $36.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 14.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

