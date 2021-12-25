Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Holdings Decreased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 5.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,554 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $4,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 16.8% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 4,441.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 13,323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

HALO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 10th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.13.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 29,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total transaction of $1,175,938.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $2,004,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 161,450 shares of company stock worth $6,463,599. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $40.24 on Friday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.79 and a 12 month high of $56.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.02. The company has a quick ratio of 8.50, a current ratio of 8.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $1.06. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 187.85% and a net margin of 88.36%. The company had revenue of $115.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

