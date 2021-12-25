Hamza Suria Sells 36,645 Shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Stock

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) CEO Hamza Suria sold 36,645 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $1,303,462.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hamza Suria also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 5th, Hamza Suria sold 14,302 shares of AnaptysBio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $500,570.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Hamza Suria sold 36,646 shares of AnaptysBio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $1,184,032.26.

On Tuesday, October 26th, Hamza Suria sold 15,993 shares of AnaptysBio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $479,790.00.

AnaptysBio stock opened at $37.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.90. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.39 and a beta of 0.14. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.72 and a 52-week high of $37.89.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $20.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 million. AnaptysBio had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 6.87%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANAB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush boosted their target price on AnaptysBio from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.43.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANAB. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the period.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

