Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) Receives €158.82 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €158.82 ($178.45).

HLAG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €250.00 ($280.90) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €155.55 ($174.78) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($134.83) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €120.00 ($134.83) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €145.00 ($162.92) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 1st.

HLAG stock opened at €258.40 ($290.34) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.42 billion and a PE ratio of 7.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of €209.41 and a 200-day moving average of €200.09. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €74.60 ($83.82) and a 12-month high of €236.20 ($265.39).

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface, and mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail, security information and verified gross mass services.

