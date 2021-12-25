Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$61.17.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$67.50 to C$75.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$65.00 to C$63.50 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$62.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$51.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

TSE HDI traded up C$0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$43.68. The stock had a trading volume of 22,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,942. Hardwoods Distribution has a 1 year low of C$24.35 and a 1 year high of C$49.34. The stock has a market cap of C$1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 9.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$42.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$37.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.12, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.71 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$471.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$568.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hardwoods Distribution will post 5.3200001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Hardwoods Distribution’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.52%.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

