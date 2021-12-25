Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,129 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 229.4% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMA opened at $85.30 on Friday. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $54.78 and a 52-week high of $91.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.32 and a 200-day moving average of $77.88.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.26. Comerica had a net margin of 38.31% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Compass Point upgraded shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.20.

In other Comerica news, EVP John D. Buchanan sold 5,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total value of $484,105.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ximena G. Humrichouse sold 728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total transaction of $64,355.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,810 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

