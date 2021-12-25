Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 11.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,776 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PTC by 15.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,725,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,656,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,384 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PTC by 23.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,034,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $569,917,000 after acquiring an additional 768,389 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of PTC by 54.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,632,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,654 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of PTC by 11.0% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,458,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,176,000 after acquiring an additional 343,040 shares during the period. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. raised its stake in shares of PTC by 2.5% in the second quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 3,037,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,032,000 after acquiring an additional 73,714 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 2,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total value of $257,433.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 12,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total transaction of $1,499,712.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,623 shares of company stock worth $3,585,796. 10.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PTC. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PTC from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PTC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.44.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $120.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.49 and a 1 year high of $153.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.23. The stock has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.28.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.73. PTC had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $480.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC Company Profile

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

