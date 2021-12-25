Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,994 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 736.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 7,135 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,272,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in United Airlines by 7.2% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in United Airlines by 53.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.85% of the company’s stock.

UAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.71.

UAL stock opened at $44.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.83. The company has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.48. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.88 and a 52-week high of $63.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.36.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a negative return on equity of 112.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 211.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($8.16) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

