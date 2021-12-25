Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,440 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syntal Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,506,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 14.8% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 26,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 17.1% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 55,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after acquiring an additional 8,058 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 4.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 13.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 385,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,905,000 after acquiring an additional 44,214 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

In other news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total value of $1,965,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.73.

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $111.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 1.16. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.60 and a 52 week high of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 6.30%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.