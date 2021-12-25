Hartford Investment Management Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 10.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 903 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 2,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JBHT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $203.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.50.

JBHT opened at $197.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.07. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.36 and a 52 week high of $202.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $195.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.05%.

In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.41, for a total value of $48,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.10, for a total value of $197,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,250 shares of company stock worth $442,143. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

