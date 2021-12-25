Hartford Investment Management Co. Makes New $1.24 Million Investment in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 22,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,149,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 9.6% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 7.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,231,000 after purchasing an additional 6,496 shares during the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

BRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.92.

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $68.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.94. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.72 and a fifty-two week high of $68.53. The firm has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 0.71.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $770.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.