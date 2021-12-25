HC Wainwright Initiates Coverage on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT)

Equities researchers at HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 323.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSMT opened at $1.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.60. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $5.99. The company has a market cap of $73.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.41.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.06). Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 81.23% and a negative net margin of 138.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Osmotica Pharmaceuticals news, COO James Schaub purchased 93,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.07 per share, with a total value of $100,366.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 417.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 30,341 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 190.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 53,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 35,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455 shares during the last quarter. 46.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Osmotica Pharmaceuticals

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of products for neurology and women’s health. Its products include Upneeq, M-72, Arbaclofen ER, OS870, Divigel, OB Complete, Methylphenidate ER, Venlafaxine ER tablets (VERT), Hydromorphone ER, Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate, Oxybutynin ER, Prescription Prenatal Vitamins, Chlorzoxazone (Lorzone AG), Tramadol ER (ConZip AG), Nitrofurantoin and Osmodex ANDAs.

