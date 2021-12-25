HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $270.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $278.90.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

NYSE:HCA opened at $252.05 on Tuesday. HCA Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $156.43 and a fifty-two week high of $263.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.66.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.47. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 257.41%. The business had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 17.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.78%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total value of $12,586,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 3,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.48, for a total transaction of $955,581.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,420 shares of company stock worth $17,911,886 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.